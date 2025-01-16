U.S. health officials have banned the artificial food coloring Red No. 3, which has been linked to cancer and is currently in scores of products from candy to cold medicine.

Red No. 3 will no longer be allowed in U.S. food or ingested drugs starting Jan. 15, 2027, according to a Food and Drug Administration document posted online. Bloomberg previously reported the decision.

The move comes more than 30 years since the Food and Drug Administration prohibited the use of Red No. 3 in cosmetics after studies found tumors linked to the dye in lab rats. Consumer and patient advocacy groups petitioned the agency in 2022 to revoke the use of the food coloring in American diets.