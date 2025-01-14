A magnitude 6.6 earthquake, measuring a lower 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, struck southwestern Japan at 9:19 p.m. on Monday evening, according to the Meteorological Agency.

The quake occurred at a depth of 30 km in the Hyuganada Sea, off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture.

Immediately following the quake, the agency issued a tsunami advisory for the coasts of Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures. Waves of about 20 cm were recorded before the advisory was called off.

Kyushu Electric Power reported no irregularities at its Sendai Nuclear Power Plant and Genkai Nuclear Power Plant. Shikoku Electric Power also reported no abnormality at its Ikata Nuclear Power Plant, according to NHK.

More information: