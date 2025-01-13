Dry, hot winds will fan blazes in Los Angeles into midweek — and some forecasts show little relief from the gusts for the rest of January — as Southern California struggles with one of the worst starts to a year for wildfires.

While good progress has been made blunting two of the region’s smaller blazes, the largest were raging almost out of control Sunday even as thousands of firefighters take on the infernos in what the city fire chief described as a "relentless air attack.” Firefighters from across the U.S., as well as Canada and Mexico, have converged in California to assist in battling the flames.

Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told reporters Sunday that favorable winds overnight had helped to slow the spread of the Palisades Fire, but that evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.

Crowley said the Hurst fire, near San Fernando, which stands at 323 hectares, is 89% contained. But firefighters are anticipating wind gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour on Sunday, with persistent low humidity, she said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna cautioned residents to stay away from affected areas, which in some cases "look like war zones, there are downed power poles, electric wires, there are still some smoldering fires. It is not safe.”

A stagnant pattern of high pressure and low pressure across the West has created a natural funnel to blast winds over Southern California.

"It is a disastrous pattern and there is not much chance of it changing,” said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. "If anything it just looks like it reloads across the West and it looks like it gets worse by the end of the month.”

Expanded evacuation areas include the ultra-affluent neighborhoods of Brentwood and Bel Air, as well as some of Los Angeles’ most important cultural institutions. The Getty Center, an architectural landmark with a world-class art collection, has a fire-resistant design that may be put to the test.

Firefighters monitor as the Palisades fire grows near the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood and Encino, California, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

The devastation had killed 16 people as of Saturday night. Eleven died in the city of Altadena from the Eaton Fire, while five perished in the Palisades fire.

There are 12 people reported missing related to the Eaton fire and another four in the Palisades area, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday, but he expects that number to increase.

"Just coming here this morning, it sounds like we just got dozens and dozens more,” Luna said.

There were several more arrests overnight for curfew violations, burglary and looting, bringing the totals to approximately 25 in the Eaton Fire and four in the Palisades. Luna said one individual caught burglarizing a home in the Malibu area was impersonating a firefighter.

By Sunday morning, the Palisades Fire near Malibu had burned 9,594 hectares and was 11% contained, while the the Eaton blaze close to Pasadena had consumed 5,713 hectares and was 27% contained, officials said. More than 10,000 structures have been destroyed in the two fires, placing them as the third— and fourth-most destructive in state history.

The weather is proving to be a formidable foe. Red flag fire warnings have been posted through Wednesday as wind sweeps the region, spreading blazes, turning vegetation to fuel and making water dropped from aircraft less effective.

More than 8.4 million people will face critical fire-weather conditions Sunday, and that danger will linger for days, the U.S. Storm Prediction Center said, with no rain in the forecast. More than 16,000 people have applied for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Regional Administrator Bob Fenton said Saturday.

The hills burn above houses during the Palisades Fire in the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday. | Philip Cheung / The New York Times

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday issued an executive order aimed at helping Los Angeles rebuild faster once the fires are contained. The order suspends certain state environmental and permitting regulations, including the California Environmental Quality Act and California Coastal Act, to expedite the rebuilding of homes and businesses in affected areas. Newsom also extended anti-price gouging protections in Los Angeles County until January 2026.

The fires threaten to worsen a region already grappling with some of the highest U.S. housing costs, with the governor warning that delays in rebuilding could drive up homelessness and further inflate housing prices.

"When the fires are extinguished, victims who have lost their homes and businesses must be able to rebuild quickly and without roadblocks,” Newsom said in a statement.

"We’ve got to be thinking three weeks, three months, three years ahead at the same time we’re focusing on the immediacy, which is life safety and property,” Newsom said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press.

California officials have invited President-elect Donald Trump to tour the fire-damaged areas, but he hasn’t responded. His staff didn’t respond to a request for comment.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she’s been in touch with "high-ranking people within the incoming administration” but not Trump himself. She said she would follow up Sunday on her invitation to Trump to visit.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday she’d also been in touch with Trump representatives but has not spoken directly to the president-elect.

At least 101 fires have started this month, which is higher than last year’s 39 and the five-year average of 46, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, commonly called Cal Fire.

In addition to the threats posed to residents, the University of California, Los Angeles has told students and staff all classes will be remote through at least Jan. 17, and the entire campus is operating under emergency conditions, according to its website.

The sun sets over destroyed homes during the Palisades fire, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. | Kyle Grillot / The New York Times

At least 17,587 emergency responders have joined the fight. Newsom also announced Saturday that he has doubled National Guard personnel working on the fires to 1,680 responders. Altogether, the state has deployed more than 14,000 people to support firefighting efforts.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is leading a task force to investigate the cause of the fires, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said Sunday morning.

McDonnell added authorities have begun search operations and will deploy cadaver dogs. "That will result in crime scene preservation efforts and then the recovery of remains, working closely with the L.A. County coroner.”

The fires also have put pressure on utilities that preemptively cut electricity to residents. Edison International’s Southern California power company has been asked by attorneys representing insurance companies to preserve evidence in connection with the Eaton Fire.

Edison has also said fire agencies are investigating whether the company’s equipment was involved in the ignition of the smaller Hurst Fire near San Fernando. "Right now, we don’t have any evidence that says that the Hurst Fire was caused by our equipment, but there’s a lot more investigation to be done,” Steven Powell, president and CEO of Southern California Edison, told reporters Saturday.

As of Sunday, 63,485 customers were without power, PowerOutage.us said.

California has a history of devastating wildfires sparked by electric utility equipment during wind storms. The state’s largest utility, PG&E Corp., filed for bankruptcy in 2019 after a series of deadly blazes blamed on its wires.

The fires are the most devastating natural disaster to strike Los Angeles since the 1994 Northridge earthquake, which killed 57 people, and are likely to rank among the costliest natural disasters in modern U.S. history. Commercial-forecaster AccuWeather Inc. estimates direct and secondary losses, which account for uninsured destruction and indirect economic impact such as lost wages and supply-chain disruptions, may reach between $135 billion to $150 billion.