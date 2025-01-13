The Osaka Expo's lottery for pavilion reservations officially opened Monday, marking three months until the event's April 13 start.

Winning the lottery guarantees entry to popular pavilions. The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition is promoting this benefit to help boost ticket sales, which have struggled to gain momentum.

However, as of Monday, only about 20% of the independently constructed international pavilions, dubbed the "crown jewels" of the expo, were open for reservations.