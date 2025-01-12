Aircraft dropped water and fire retardant on steep hills to stem the eastward spread of the Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles on Saturday as on-the-ground firefighting efforts also intensified amid warnings of wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour (113 kilometers per hour) that could make matters worse.

Over the past 24 hours, the Palisades Fire spread over an additional 1,000 acres (405 hectares), officials reported, and consumed more homes.

Earlier on Saturday, Cal Fire official Todd Hopkins told reporters at a press conference that while 11% of the Palisades Fire was now contained, it has burned over 22,000 acres (8,900 hectares).