This year's ordinary session of parliament, which begins Jan. 24, is expected to be filled with trials and tribulations for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

As the Ishiba administration will have to go into the parliamentary session leading a minority government, he is hoping that his latest trip to Southeast Asia and his possible visit to the United States in the near future will give his administration a boost.

But Ishiba will have his plate full with domestic affairs, raising questions about whether he will have enough time to focus on diplomacy.