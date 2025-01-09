Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday implored representatives from roughly 50 nations to maintain their military support for his country’s nearly three-year war with Russia, saying it would "be crazy to drop the ball now.”

"It’s clear that the new chapter starts for Europe and the entire world just 11 days from now, at a time when we have to cooperate even more, rely on one another even more and achieve even greater results together,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Jan 20. Trump has publicly expressed doubt about continuing to assist Ukraine once he takes office.

"I see this as a time of opportunities and renewal in almost three years of full-scale war,” the Ukrainian president said.