Before Maria Corina Machado was arrested by Nicolas Maduro’s regime in Venezuela Thursday, her reemergence in public offered a powerful reminder of the opposition campaign she led this past summer.

Her supporters handed her rosaries and shouted chants of "liberty” as she climbed to the top of a truck at an anti-Maduro rally and waved the nation’s flag. It had been more than four months since Machado went into hiding following Maduro’s contested win in the July 28 election.

Minutes later, there was a harsh snap back to reality when her party said she was attacked by the regime while leaving the event. Then, her stand-in candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, said she had been taken by government security forces.