Los Angeles plunged into its worst natural disaster in decades as wildfires driven by hurricane-strength wind gusts tore through prosperous neighborhoods, killed at least two people and forced more than 100,000 residents to flee.

Even as firefighters struggled to contain two massive fires — one in the tony coastal enclave of Pacific Palisades, the other bearing down on Pasadena — the threat of more remained. The offshore winds that have fanned the flames with gusts above 129 kilometers per hour were expected to last through Thursday, and another wind storm could follow next week, with no rain in between.

The fires, which burned more than 26,000 acres by Wednesday afternoon, upended life in America’s second-largest city. Schools and roads closed, homes and businesses lost power, air quality plummeted, and thousands of displaced residents searched for hotel space or sought shelter from friends and family.