His orange henna-dyed beard and striking eyewear would make him easy to pick out in a crowd, but Abdul Qadir Mumin has remained elusive.

The Somalian leader of the Islamic State (IS) group has in all likelihood risen to the status of strongman of the entire organization, even if he lacks the official title, analysts say.

While observers wonder who is behind IS-designated caliph Abou Hafs al-Hachimi al-Qourachi — the would-be leader of all Muslims — or whether such a person actually exists, Mumin may already be running the group's general directorate of provinces from Somalia.