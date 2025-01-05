U.S. President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to a group of entertainers, former government officials, athletes and philanthropists for their contributions to public service.

Nineteen people were honored at a White House ceremony on Saturday, the latest in a series of events Biden has held in the final weeks of his presidency as he tries to enshrine his legacy.

Among those who received the medal were former Secretary of State and U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton, retired basketball star Earvin "Magic” Johnson, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, soccer superstar Lionel Messi, philanthropist George Soros, longtime fashion editor and media executive Anna Wintour and the film star Denzel Washington.