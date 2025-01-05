Thousands of South Korean protesters braved a snowstorm Sunday over suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was still resisting arrest over a failed martial law bid less than 48 hours before the warrant expires.

Yoon plunged the country into political chaos last month with the bungled martial law declaration and has since holed up in the presidential residence, surrounded by hundreds of loyal security officers resisting arrest efforts.

On Saturday, thousands descended on his residence and major roads in Seoul a day after a failed arrest attempt — with one camp demanding Yoon's arrest while the other calling for his impeachment to be declared invalid.