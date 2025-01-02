Thousands of far-reaching sanctions have been imposed by dozens of countries on Russian banks, businesses and people since Moscow ordered tanks to roll across the border into Ukraine in the winter of 2022.

Now, more than 1,000 days later, as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, questions about the sanctions’ effectiveness — and future — are expected to come under renewed scrutiny.

Trump has stated, "I want to use sanctions as little as possible.” And he has made clear that there will be a shift in U.S. policy toward Ukraine, having promised to end the war in a single day.