A U.S. Army veteran who drove a truck into a crowd of New Year's Day revelers in New Orleans had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, but acted alone in the attack that killed at least 14 people, the FBI said on Thursday.

The suspect, who the FBI said was shot dead at the scene after firing at police, has been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Texan who once served in Afghanistan.

He drove from Houston to New Orleans on Dec. 31. On the morning of the attack, between 1:29 a.m. and 3:02 a.m., he posted five videos on Facebook in which he said he supported the IS group, the Islamic militant organization with fighters in Iraq and Syria, the FBI said.