Law enforcement officials on Thursday said a U.S. Army soldier from Colorado was likely the person inside a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, leaving the driver dead and seven people with minor injuries.

The FBI said it had so far found no definitive link between the New Year's Day New Orleans truck attack that killed 15 people and the Cybertruck explosion on the same day. The FBI said it was not yet clear whether the Las Vegas blast was an act of terrorism.

Authorities believe Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old active-duty U.S. Army soldier from Colorado Springs, was inside the vehicle when gasoline canisters and large firework mortars in the truck bed exploded and that he acted alone. The body was burned beyond recognition and investigators were awaiting confirmation from DNA evidence and medical records.