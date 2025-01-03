This year could mark a turning point in Japan's family law. Calls for introducing a dual-surname option for spouses have been growing among politicians, even members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The focus is on how Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will handle the matter.

At a news conference last month, Ishiba expressed an intention to have his LDP deepen discussions on the matter. During the LDP presidential election in September, which he won, he expressed support for allowing dual surnames for married couples.