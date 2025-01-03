The Japan Transport Safety Board, which last month released an interim report on a deadly collision between a Japan Airlines passenger plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft that occurred on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport a year ago, will continue its analysis.

It will compile a final report that includes measures to prevent any recurrence of similar accidents.

The board's Dec. 25 report attributed the collision to a series of human errors. It said the coast guard aircraft had mistakenly believed that it had been cleared to enter the runway, the air traffic controller did not see the aircraft's approach, and the JAL plane did not notice the coast guard aircraft until just before the collision.