Jimmy Carter, who rose from Georgia farmland to become the 39th president of the United States on a promise of national healing after the wounds of Watergate and Vietnam, then lost the White House in a cauldron of economic turmoil at home and crisis in Iran, died Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia. He was 100.

The Carter Center in Atlanta announced his death.

Carter, the longest-living president in American history, died nearly three months after he turned 100, becoming the first former commander in chief to reach the century mark. In August, his grandson, Jason Carter, told the Democratic National Convention that the former president was "holding on” and "though his body may be weak tonight, his spirit is as strong as ever” and he "can’t wait to vote for Kamala Harris.”