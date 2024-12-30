Many Americans and people around the world were likely saddened to learn of the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on Sunday, at the age of 100.

During his presidency, Carter struggled with inflation, a recession and an energy crisis, but in foreign affairs, many associate him with the Middle East peace process, which saw the signing of the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty in 1979. The two signatories, Egypt’s Anwar Sadat and Israel’s Menachem Begin, won the Nobel Peace Prize for negotiating and signing the treaty, which has secured the peace between those two countries for more than four decades.

Carter also developed close relations with Japan, eventually visiting here twice as president, once in June 1979 for the Group of Seven summit in Tokyo and a second time in July 1980 for the funeral of Prime Minister Masayoshi Ohira. As American heads of state rarely traveled abroad at the time, his two trips to Japan were a significant number. Indeed, he was only the second president to visit this allied nation (with his immediate predecessor, Gerald R. Ford, being the first, in 1974).