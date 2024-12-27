The number of bear sightings in cities across Japan has been on the rise over the past several years as food scarcity for the animal worsens. But more recently, the bears are getting closer to people — to the point they’re coming inside and making themselves at home.

On Thursday morning, a bear broke into an auto repair shop in the town of Niidafukimicho, Akita Prefecture. Police had set up a box trap with honey and rice bran to evict the bear, but the initial attempt failed. It was not until Friday morning that authorities managed to get the animal into the trap and carry it out.

This is one of a series of bear intrusions that have been reported in the Tohoku region this month.