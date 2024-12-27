The health ministry announced plans Thursday to revise regulations to allow over-the-counter (OTC) drugs to be picked up at convenience stores without the presence of pharmacists or registered salespersons.

Customers will be required to receive explanations about the medication online from a pharmacist or registered salesperson before making a purchase.

The ministry aims to improve accessibility, particularly in areas with few pharmacies.

The new system will involve a pharmacist or registered seller providing an online consultation and explanation of the medicine before issuing a verification certificate. While the sale and handling of the medication will still be handled by pharmacies with pharmacists on site, consumers will be able to receive their medication at participating convenience stores by presenting the verification certificate.

The ministry is also considering the introduction of machines that will dispense medication upon scanning a verification certificate.

Under current regulations, OTC drugs can only be sold at stores with pharmacists or other qualified personnel stationed at all times.

While some pharmacies offer online sales, one issue is that it typically takes several hours or more for the drugs to arrive, making it difficult for people to take the medicine immediately when needed.

The plan was approved at a meeting of the ministry’s expert committee held the same day. The ministry intends to submit a bill to revise the pharmaceutical and medical device law during next year’s ordinary Diet session.

Translated by The Japan Times