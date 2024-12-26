Children who attend private schools from kindergarten through high school face total education costs, including tuition and cram school fees, of approximately ¥19.76 million, the highest level on record, according to a report by the education ministry.

The fiscal 2023 survey, released Wednesday, marked the first compilation of data since the previous survey in fiscal 2021, which had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resumption of school trips and study-abroad programs following the pandemic’s easing is believed to have driven up costs. Even for public schools, total expenses reached a record high of approximately ¥5.96 million.