Chisako Kakehi, a woman sentenced to death for the murders of three elderly men using cyanide compounds, has died, local media reported Thursday.
The 78-year-old death row inmate was convicted of murdering the men — with the intent of inheriting their assets — in Kyoto, Osaka, and Hyogo prefectures between 2012 and 2013.
Among the victims was her 75-year-old husband, Isao. The other two were men with whom she had entered common-law relationships.
In 2007, Kakehi also attempted to kill another male acquaintance to avoid repaying a debt.
She was held at the Osaka Detention Center as a death row inmate in the years before her death.
In 2022, Kakehi filed a request for a retrial at the Kyoto District Court in relation to the death of one of her common-law spouses, a 75-year-old man from the city of Itami, Hyogo Prefecture.
Her defense team argued that the man's death was due to an illness and submitted a medical expert's findings as new evidence.
However, the Kyoto court in March this year rejected the application, according to the NHK.
