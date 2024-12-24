Japan drew up on Tuesday a basic concept for the promotion of regional revitalization, aiming to realize economic growth and maintain the functions of society even as the country's population continues to decline.

The concept, adopted at a meeting of a relevant government task force headed by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, envisions making regional areas more appealing to young people and women.

Based on the concept on measures to be implemented intensively over the next 10 years, the government plans to compile a basic program in summer next year to advance the "Regional Revitalization 2.0" initiative pushed by the Ishiba administration.

The basic concept says that the country's regional revitalization measures taken in the 10 years from 2014 were unable to stop the overconcentration of people in Tokyo, instead accelerating the inflows of young people and women into the Japanese capital from regional areas. Taking the situation seriously, the government will take appropriate measures, it adds.

"We will make local communities more enjoyable," Ishiba said at the meeting. "This is the first step of a (new) 'Regional Revitalization 2.0' initiative that is different from the existing one."

The basic concept has five pillars as the guiding principles for the next 10 years, among them the establishment of an environment in which people can work and live safely, relocation of people and businesses from Tokyo in response to the risk of overconcentration, and promotion of regional economies centering on the creation of added value.

As specific measures, the government aims to correct the wage gap between men and women, and establish a team to support work style reform, according to the basic concept.