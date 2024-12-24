Until last year, most Cambodians had lived under only one leader. Hun Sen ruled as prime minister for nearly four decades, tightening his iron grip over the country and systematically silencing the opposition, activists and independent media.

When Hun Sen appointed his oldest son, Hun Manet, as his successor, there was a sliver of optimism that civil liberties would improve. The new leader had attended universities in the United States and Britain, where he was exposed to a more liberal approach to elections and human rights.

But since he took power in August 2023, those hopes, however meager, have been dashed.