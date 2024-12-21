Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday shook up his Cabinet, changing one-third of his team as political turmoil threatens his leadership and tensions erupt with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.

The reshuffle came at the end of a chaotic week in Ottawa spurred by the surprise resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who clashed with her boss over Trump's threats to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian imports.

Her exit, after nearly a decade at Trudeau's side, marked the first open dissent against the prime minister from within his Cabinet and has emboldened critics.