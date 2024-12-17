Russia's defense minister said on Monday that Moscow must be ready to fight the NATO military alliance in Europe in the next decade, as President Vladimir Putin said he believed the Ukraine war was turning in Moscow's favor.

Andrei Belousov, Putin's defence chief, cited a NATO summit in July and military doctrines in the U.S. and other NATO members as evidence that Moscow had to prepare for direct conflict with a more assertive NATO in the coming years.

"The activities of the Ministry of Defence are based on ... ensuring full readiness for any scenario in the medium term, including a possible military conflict with NATO in Europe in the next decade," he told an audience including Putin at his ministry.