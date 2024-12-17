The government on Tuesday announced that it will use undercover investigators posing as applicants for yami baito ("dark" part-time jobs) to crack down on a surge in violent burglaries linked to such arrangements.

In a ministerial meeting, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba addressed the alarming trend in which criminal groups use social media platforms to recruit perpetrators under the guise of innocuous job opportunities marketed as howaito anken ("white" proposals) to signify that it is not a shady listing.

But in reality, these postings recruit individuals to commit crimes that range from scams to robberies, and the applicants are often threatened to perform the work since the recruiters have their private information.