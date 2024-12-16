When South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol cited claims of election hacking and "anti-state" pro-North Korean sympathizers as justification for imposing a short-lived martial law, right-wing YouTuber Ko Sung-kook had heard it before.

In fact, Ko had made the same claims himself many times to the 1.1 million subscribers of his Kosungkook TV channel on YouTube.

"If President Yoon Suk Yeol listens to the voices of YouTubers attentively, he may understand what the people really think, what the public sentiment of the president's supporters are, that's what I'm expecting," Ko said.