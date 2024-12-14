Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba visited Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday to inspect Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings' disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

He also inspected an interim storage facility for soil from radiation decontamination work.

In talks with reporters after inspecting the meltdown-hit plant for the first time as prime minister, Ishiba said his government will set up a forum of relevant ministers for talks on the recycling of such soil. The power station was heavily damaged by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

By law, the soil should go through a final disposal process outside of the prefecture by the end of March 2045.

"Reducing the amount of soil through measures such as recycling is extremely important for the realization of final disposal outside of the prefecture," Ishiba said.

At the nuclear plant, Ishiba inspected facilities including a reactor building. He listened to an explanation from Tepco officials about progress in work to decommission the power plant.

"The government hopes to offer support so that all your hard work pays off," Ishiba said.

Earlier on Saturday, Ishiba visited a so-called difficult-to-return zone set up in the Fukushima town of Futaba after the nuclear accident and inspected sites including a makeshift storage facility for soil from decontamination work.

Futaba Mayor Shiro Izawa explained to the prime minister the town's reconstruction efforts and urged the government to promote work to lift the evacuation order for the enitrety of the difficult-to-return zone.

Ishiba's visit to Fukushima, part of the Tohoku region, was apparently intended to demonstrate his administration's focus on promoting the revitalization of the region after the March 2011 disaster.

Ishiba initially planned to visit Fukushima soon after taking office. But the trip had been postponed due to a general election in late October and parliamentary business.