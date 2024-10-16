Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako concluded their visit to Gifu Prefecture on Tuesday night after attending national cultural festivals there, along with a visit to the Gifu-Kakamigahara Air and Space Museum.

The emperor and empress on Monday traveled to Gifu Prefecture by bullet train to attend the opening ceremony of the national cultural festivals.

The imperial couple arrived at Gifu-Hashima Station just before noon. They waved and smiled at citizens who gathered at the station.