Israel's military launched strikes Tuesday on eastern Lebanon, official Lebanese media reported, as Hezbollah fought Israeli soldiers after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed no mercy for the militant group.

The premier's pledge on Monday came a day after a drone attack by the Iran-backed Lebanese group on an Israeli base killed four soldiers, while volunteer rescuers said another 60 people were wounded.

"We will continue to mercilessly strike Hezbollah in all parts of Lebanon — including Beirut," Netanyahu said on a visit to the base near Binyamina, south of Haifa.