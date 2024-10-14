Empress Emerita Michiko left the hospital on Sunday afternoon after treatment for a fractured right femur.

The 89-year-old former empress underwent surgery for the fracture at the University of Tokyo Hospital on Tuesday after falling at the Sento Imperial Residence in Tokyo on Oct. 6.

She will use a wheelchair for a while at the residence while doing rehabilitation for independent walking.

The empress emerita is doing well after the surgery, and she has moved her injured right leg and started training for standing and walking, according to aides.

She has some lingering pain.

Both Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko are relieved that she has been discharged from the hospital, according to aides.

She also expressed gratitude to hospital staff for their dedicated efforts during her hospitalization, aides said.