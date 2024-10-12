Keiichi Ishii, new head of Komeito, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's ally, sees a maintaining at least a majority of seats in the Lower House as the make-or-break line for the ruling coalition in the upcoming general election.

In a recent interview, Ishii offered the view that public criticism of the LDP's political funds scandal remains too severe to allow the ruling bloc to enjoy a big victory in the Oct. 27 snap election for the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

Although media polls showed that LDP government approval ratings had rebounded to around 50% after Shigeru Ishiba became prime minister earlier this month, "the tough situation hasn't changed for the LDP and Komeito," he said.