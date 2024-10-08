After nearly 60 years, former professional boxer Iwao Hakamata has been exonerated.

Ahead of a Thursday deadline to file an appeal against last month’s not-guilty verdict of the Shizuoka District Court, which heard a rare retrial of the 1966 murder case against the ex-boxer, prosecutors have decided not to do so, his lawyers' office told The Japan Times on Tuesday.

“We are happy that it is finally over,” said Hideko Hakamata, who has been fighting the legal battle on behalf of her younger brother, recalling the moment she got the news from defense lawyer Hideyo Ogawa in a call on Tuesday afternoon.