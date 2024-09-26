It was more than 58 years in the making.
Former professional boxer Iwao Hakamata has been found not guilty over a 1966 quadruple murder case, a Shizuoka court ruled on Thursday — a long-awaited retrial verdict for the defendant and his supporters, who have fought to prove his innocence since he was first arrested for the crime.
Retrials are extremely rare in Japan.
