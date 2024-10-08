China is likely to launch military drills this week near Taiwan, using Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's upcoming national day speech as a pretext to pressure the island to accept its sovereignty claims, Taiwanese officials say.

China in May launched "punishment" drills around Taiwan shortly after Lai's inauguration, in what Beijing said was a response to "separatist acts," sending up heavily armed warplanes and staging mock attacks as state media denounced newly inaugurated Lai.

The May drills were dubbed "Joint Sword — 2024A" and drew concerns from capitals including Washington.