Flights resumed at a regional Japanese airport Thursday after an unexploded U.S. bomb from World War II blew up less than a minute after a passenger jet taxied past.

Miyazaki Airport originated in 1943 as an imperial Japanese navy base, sending dozens of aircraft on suicide missions.

Footage obtained by AFP showed a plume of earth blasting at least 10 meters into the air on the edge of a taxiway at the airport on the island of Kyushu.