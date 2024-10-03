The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is ramping up its efforts to recruit Chinese citizens as it seeks to capitalize on what U.S. officials say is growing discontent with President Xi Jinping’s rule.

The agency issued Chinese-language instructions on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Telegram, and X on Wednesday, detailing how individuals can securely contact it on its public and dark websites.

"There are plenty of people who have access to information and who are disaffected from the Xi regime in China,” CIA Deputy Director David Cohen said in an interview.