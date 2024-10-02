A 17-year-old girl found dead in a hotel room in the Dotonbori area of the city of Osaka on Saturday was strangled to death, according to autopsy results disclosed by the Osaka Prefectural Police.

According to the police, marks consistent with pressure were found on the girl's neck, and petechial hemorrhaging — indicative of strangulation — was visible on her face. No traces of drugs or alcohol were detected in the deceased during the autopsy.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide and are searching for a man who was seen entering the hotel with the victim.

The girl’s body was discovered wrapped in bedding on the bed at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators determined that she entered the hotel with the man at approximately 5:25 p.m. She is believed to have died around 6:30 p.m.

Security footage suggests that the man fled through the room’s window about 10 minutes later.

The suspect is described as wearing a dark T-shirt, long pants and a cap, and had carried a backpack with him.

Translated by The Japan Times