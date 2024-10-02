A Cambodian court on Tuesday charged an investigative reporter known for exposing corruption and human trafficking, and whose arrest drew concern from rights groups and the U.S. government, with "inciting social unrest", meaning he may face two years in prison.

In a statement, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court in the country’s capital said Mech Dara, who has worked for local and international media, had posted "provocative" and "false" messages and pictures about a rock quarry on a sacred mountain.

He was sent to pretrial detention in Kandal province, according to a joint statement by civil society organizations working in the country, who said the charges carry a maximum prison sentence of two years.