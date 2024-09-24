Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is running once again to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, may be highly regarded by the general public and local LDP chapters due to his support for rural areas, but he is wildly unpopular among fellow lawmakers in the party due to his past actions and outspoken nature — with some even calling him a "traitor."

Ishiba, now making his fifth bid for the LDP presidency, has had difficulty securing support from his party colleagues beyond the 20 lawmakers who nominated him for the election. Some 30 LDP lawmakers plan to vote for Ishiba, while over 50 are backing his rival, former Environment Minister Koizumi Shinjiro, a Jiji Press survey released Sunday showed.

Why has the former defense minister's popularity tanked among LDP lawmakers?