The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan's presidential election is being closely watched by allies, adversaries and so-called frenemies.
The preferred outcome of the election from the point of view of the U.S., Canada and Australia is very different from China, North Korea and even Southeast Asia.
Which candidates stand out to these various stakeholders, why do they favor them and what will be the implications for regional relations?
