Japan has for the first time ever sent a Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel through the Taiwan Strait, local media reported Thursday, in a move likely to ratchet up tensions with China.

MSDF destroyer Sazanami sailed through the waterway on Wednesday, NHK and other media outlets said, adding that warships from Australia and New Zealand also passed through the strait on their way to joint exercises in the South China Sea.

Asked about the transit, the government’s top spokesman declined comment, but reiterated a “strong sense of crisis” spurred by China’s military moves near Japan and vowed to “take all possible measures” in response.