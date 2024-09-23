Japan has fallen to fourth place in a key analysis of the most powerful and influential Asian nations, overtaken by India for the first time in the annual survey’s history and reflecting Tokyo’s economic decline.

The 2024 Asia Power Index, released Sunday by Australia’s Lowy Institute think tank, highlighted shifting power dynamics in the region, with the United States still dominant but facing rising military pressure from China.

But the analysis, which ranks 27 countries and territories, evaluating the extent of their influence based on economic, defense, diplomatic and other strengths, also found that while China saw military gains, its overall influence has stagnated.