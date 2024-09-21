The Weather Agency on Saturday issued its highest-level alert for torrential rainfall in parts of Ishikawa Prefecture severely hit by the New Year's Day earthquake, urging residents to take quick action.

The cities of Wajima and Suzu, as well as the town of Noto — which are still recovering from the powerful quake earlier this year — were being hit particularly hard by the rains, with the agency warning of the possibility of flooding and landslides.

Media reports said Wajima and Suzu had ordered about 30,000 residents to evacuate.

The Level 5 emergency warning urges residents to take immediate life-saving action, and agency officials said that the warning could also be issued for other areas as rains continue.

At least one person was missing, NHK reported, citing prefectural officials. It said a succession of calls for help had come from Wajima, Suzu and other areas, including reports of landslides and houses having collapsed, with rescuers looking for any people trapped.

Photos and video posted to social media posted around 9 a.m. showed roads and sidewalks covered in brown water.