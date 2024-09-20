Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that Jewish-American voters would be partly to blame if he loses the Nov. 5 election to Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate.

During comments to the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington, the former president lamented that he was trailing Harris among American Jews.

Israel would likely cease to exist within two years should Harris win the election, and Jews would be partly to blame for that outcome because they tend to vote for Democrats, Trump argued.