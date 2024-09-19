U.S. law enforcement has disrupted a second major Chinese hacking group, nicknamed "Flax Typhoon," and wrested thousands of compromised devices from its grasp, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Wednesday.

Wray, at a cybersecurity conference in Washington, said Flax Typhoon was being run by a Chinese company called the Integrity Technology Group that posed as an IT firm but also "collected intelligence and performed reconnaissance for Chinese government security agencies."

In an advisory also made public on Wednesday, British, Canadian, Australian and New Zealand cyber officials also accused the Integrity Technology Group of being behind the malicious cyber operation and said that, as of June, it had compromised more than 250,000 devices around the world.