Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi's distribution of documents outlining her policies among Liberal Democratic Party members has sparked a controversy in the party's presidential race, in which she is a candidate.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is the incumbent party president, met with Hiroshi Moriyama, the chair of the LDP's General Council, at its headquarters Tuesday to discuss the controversy.

On Sept. 4, the LDP issued a notice to ban the mailing of documents and other materials as part of its effort to ensure a "cost-effective leadership race."

Takaichi, who argued that the pamphlet was unrelated to the leadership race and that the mailing process had been completed before the notice was issued, was given a verbal warning by the party on Sept. 11.

However, criticism against Takaichi intensified within the party, with some describing her actions as "unfair" and that they could influence the outcome of the presidential race.

On Tuesday, Kishida and several other party leaders agreed that further action was necessary and requested Ichiro Aisawa, the party's election committee chair, to review the matter.

One attendee of the Tuesday meeting expressed concern over Takaichi's actions, saying, "The legitimacy of the leadership race could be called into question."

Also present at the Tuesday meeting were LDP policy chief Kisaburo Tokai and Yuko Obuchi, chair of the party’s election strategy committee.

The meeting also discussed allegations concerning the use of automated calls to solicit backing in the presidential race, which the party has banned.

Translated by The Japan Times