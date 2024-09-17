The erratic life of a struggling roofing contractor suspected of trying to shoot Donald Trump swerved from bounced checks to a gun felony conviction and a quixotic plan to help Ukraine fight Russia's invasion, before culminating in what appears to be a foiled assassination plot.
Ryan Routh, 58, was charged with two gun-related crimes in a federal court in Florida on Monday, a day after he was spotted with a rifle hiding in shrubbery on the property line of Trump's golf course.
More charges are expected.
